Lionsgate TV Inks Deal with Dahvi Waller

Dahvi Waller, the creator of limited series Mrs. America (pictured), has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. Under the agreement, Waller will develop scripted series under her Federal Engineering Entertainment banner.

Waller is the executive producer and showrunner behind FX on Hulu series Mrs. America, a historical drama set in the 1970s and starring Cate Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

Irene Marquette has been appointed as Waller’s head of Development.