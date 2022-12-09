Fremantle and Astro Ink ‘Family Feud’ Malaysia Deal

Fremantle signed a new deal with Malaysia’s Astro to produce entertainment format Family Feud. The deal with Astro, which will be the home for Family Feud Malaysia, includes producing multilingual versions of the format, with production expected to commence imminently.

Family Feud Malaysia is expected to make its debut on Astro in mid-2023. The popular gameshow format has already had local versions produced in China, India, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Vietnam. This follows recent news that Family Feud Mongolia will launch in 2023 on StarTV.