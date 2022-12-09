ATV’s Awards Season

The 48th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, honoring the best of Turkey’s television and music, took place on December 4, 2022 at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul.

ATV’s primetime drama series For My Family and A Little Sunshine were big winners at the event. Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, For My Family leading actress, won “The Shining Star of The Year” award; Onur Seyit Yaran and Su Burcu Yazgı Coşkun, also starring in For My Family, won the “Best TV Drama Couple of the Year” award; and Azra Aksu’s portrayal of Güneş in A Little Sunshine earned “The Best Child Actor” award.

In other ATV news, “GQ Turkey Men of the Year” were celebrated at a ceremony held at the Raffles Hotel in Istanbul last week. Berk Oktay, star of ATV’s drama series A Little Sunshine, was one of the honorees and received the “Face of the Year” award.