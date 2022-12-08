Georges Leclere: 1944 – 2022

Georges Bernard Leclere passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 78 years old. Georges died after being struck by a car while walking his dog in White Plains, NY. He leaves behind his wife Alexandra, their four children Tania, Tristan, Terence, and Talia, and six grandchildren.

George was born in Paris, France in 1944 and in 1986 moved to New York City to become the director for Press, Radio and Television for the United Nations, a position he held until 1993. But he was mostly connected to the International Council, which he joined in 1977 as executive director and then senior vice president of The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, a sister organization of the U.S. Television Academies, organizing the yearly International Emmy Awards. He held this position up until 2006, when he founded the media consulting company, LGMA Inc.

Georges began his broadcasting career in Lebanon in 1968, as a producer and on-air personality for the French-speaking channels in Beirut. He anchored the 1968 Mexico Olympics for Beirut’s francophone Channel 11, and started sports news programs on Beirut francophone National Lebanese radio.

Returning to France in 1969, Georges appeared on television as a special correspondent for evening news on the ORTF Channels and, later, as head of the Sciences & Technology News department on Antenne 2, before it became France-Televisions.

In 1984 and 1985 he was anchor on TF1 of the first primetime show, TIFY, about computers and programming, and anchor and producer of the weekly Pike & Poke & Colegram. Then, for FR3, he was involved in the international co-production with U.S.-based Sesame Workshop (Children’s Television Workshop at that time), titled 3-2-1 Contact.

In June 2002 the French Government awarded Georges Leclere the medal of “Chevalier des Arts & des Lettres.”