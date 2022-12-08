Canal+ Acquires UEFA Champions League Rights in Austria

Canal+ has acquired from UEFA the exclusive rights in Austria of the UEFA Champions League first pick game and the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League first pick game in each match-week, starting in 2024. Canal+ will also broadcast a post-game show with highlights of all the games of the match-week and will be the only operator broadcasting all three finals of the UEFA top club competitions. The sports programs will be distributed via linear TV and the streaming platform of Canal+ in Austria.

With this partnership, Canal+ Group expands its long-lasting relationship with UEFA. Canal+ Group currently broadcasts the UEFA club competitions in more than 50 countries, including France, Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa, Myanmar, Haiti, and offers premium sports channels to its subscribers in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

Canal+ was launched in Austria in March 2022 in cooperation with A1 Telekom Austria as a European Movies & Series streaming service, as well as the linear TV channel Canal+ FIRST. The channel is available on A1 Xplore TV, HD Austria, Liwest, KabelPlus and Sky.

Photo: UEFA Champions League / Chelsea – Red Bull Salzburg / September 2022