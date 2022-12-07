Up the Ladder: Lionsgate, Woodcut Media

Longtime studio executive Sandra Stern (pictured) has been promoted to vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. She was previously president of Lionsgate TV Group and continues to report to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate TV Group chair and CCO. Stern is behind such shows as Home Economics, Welcome to Flatch, Ghosts, and The Serpent Queen, among others.

Woodcut Media has announced a series of new appointments. The indie prodco has promoted series producer Nick Mavroidakis to executive producer, effective January 2023. He joined Woodcut Media in 2016, working as a series producer on various series and specials, most notably the long-running true crime docuseries Britain’s Most Evil Killers and World’s Most Evil Killers. Koulla Anastasi has been promoted to managing director of Woodcut’s sales operation Woodcut International, which launched in 2020, alongside her existing role as commercial director for Woodcut Media. Victoria Baderman recently joined Woodcut Media as head of Finance. Reporting to Kate Beal, she will provide financial support and monitor regulatory requirements and management goals.