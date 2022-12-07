GoQuest’s ‘Ruby Ring’ Travels to Ecuador

Mumbai-based content distributor GoQuest Media has concluded a deal for its Ukrainian drama Ruby Ring. The deal sees Ecuadorian broadcaster TC Televisión acquire exclusive TV rights for the series.

Produced by Media Group Ukraine and adapted from one of Korea’s most beloved TV shows, Ruby Ring follows the multi-layered story of two sisters, Anna and Yana, whose lives change drastically after a car crash leaves them unconscious and disfigured. At the time of the accident Yana was wearing her sister’s ruby ring and hence is assumed to be Anna. Having recovered, Yana decides to play along with the mistaken identity

The drama series has aired in more than 45 countries, including a local adaptation in Indonesia.