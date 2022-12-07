2023 Joburg Film Fest Announces Selection

The Joburg Film Festival, organized in partnership with MultiChoice, will kick off on January 31, 2023. Following a two-year hiatus, the fest is lead by a team including Zimbabwean-born Festival Curator Keith Shiri, and industry expert Jack Chiang as Film Festival Programmer.

Set to showcase more than 60 films from over 35 countries across the globe, including 20 African premieres and 27 South African premieres, the event will run from January 31 to February 5, 2023 at various locations across Johannesburg.

The official selection of features that will be screened at the festival was announced today and includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Korea, Brazil, the U.S., Japan, and Morocco, among others, with a mix of feature films and documentaries.

The festival will also play host to a number of stars, producers and directors, who will participate in Q&A sessions after selected screenings, with daily red- carpet premieres giving fans the opportunity to meet the stars.

The Joburg Film Fest will also include a selection of films from the Africa Film Heritage Project, a partnership between the Federation of Pan African Filmmakers (FEPACI), Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project along with its affiliate archive, the Cineteca di Bologna, and UNESCO. The aim of the project has been to restore and preserve 50 African films with historical, cultural and artistic significance.

The fest’s official selection includes the multi-award winning Utuma, set in the Bolivian highlands and portraying an elderly Quechua couple going through the difficulties of everyday life; Miss Osaka, a feature shot in Denmark, Norway and Japan, following a young woman who searches for the answers to life; and South African doc Music is My Life, an account of the life of Joseph Shabalala and his rise to international fame with his band Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The full list of films to be screened at the Joburg Film Festival is available here.