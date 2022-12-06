Lionsgate Content Highlights

Lionsgate encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Paul T Goldman is a genre-breaking, mind-bending true-crime/scripted hybrid series about an astonishing tale of betrayal and empowerment. Wong and Winchester follows Marissa Wong, bitter ex-cop turned private investigator, and Sarah Winchester, a former career student with ambitious naivety, who form an unlikely partnership in this female-driven procedural. Gray portrays CIA spy Cornelia Gray after twenty years in hiding from the government agents who suspected her of being a traitor. When she returns to her old life, there is a new mole in her old spy network putting both her and her contacts in jeopardy. Between 1988 and 1994, Andrés Escobar rose to fame as a premier soccer player in Colombia while drug-trafficking boss, Pablo Escobar, started investing his money into soccer teams. The Final Score explores these complicated relationships, creating the suspicion that the mysterious murder of Andrés one night is somehow connected. Serpent Queen (pictured) is a contemporary spin on the tale of Catherine de Medici’s rise to power.

