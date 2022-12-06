Inter Medya Content Highlights

Inter Medya will highlight a slew of dramas at ATF. In drama Deception (pictured), the Yenersoy family has a picture-perfect life from the outside. Güzide will soon discover that every member of her family is lying to her, and events buried in the past will soon come to light. Another Chance sees Sadi Payaslı’s past as a school bully follow him at Karabayır High School, when he’s hired as a geography teacher. With his unshakable sense of justice, he will balance his new life. In Poison Ivy, Macide falls in love with Kazım Işık, a successful businessman, who is married. But Macide’s love is not unrequited. Will he be able to protect her from the cruelty of the rich and powerful? In Life Is Today, Chief Barış Güvener tries to revitalize Hisarönü Hospital, while struggling with his personal problems and fighting for his patients. Drama Tuzak tells the story of three siblings Mahir, Umut and Umay whose springs of life were taken from them. In a mixed-up world, they come together for a common purpose.

ATF Booth Number: L10