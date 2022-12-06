GMA Content Highlights

GMA Network showcases dramas and telenovelas with daring themes and heartwarming love stories. In drama fantasy series Maria Clara and Ibarra, Klay wakes up one morning and finds herself in the world of Jose Rizal’s novel, Noli Me Tangere. She can only return to the present after she finishes the story and learns her lesson. Romantic comedy series Luv Is: Caught in His Arms follows Florence who works in the household of the wealthy Ferrels. Don Ferrels’ five young grandsons are notoriously mischievous towards staff, but Florence will win their approval. In action-adventure Crocodile Whisperer, Lolong keeps his friendship with the gigantic crocodile Dakila secret and longs to avenge his parents’ deaths. The two will battle an evil system to bring justice and peace. Return to Paradise finds Eden and Red stranded on an island and in love. Soon after, they are rescued, but their return to civilization reveals that their parents are involved in a feud. In I Can See You: AlterNate (pictured), Nate finds an opportunity to change his life when he discovers he has an identical twin, Michael. Nate asks Michael to pose as him and deal with his abusive adoptive father Lyndon. Michael agrees, but unknown to Nate, his twin has an ulterior motive.

ATF Booth Number: K03