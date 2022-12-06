Calinos Content Highlights

Calinos Entertainment exports Turkish series, movies, and television programs for the international market. The company’s slate includes the drama Lawless Love (pictured) that is set in 1940 in Zonguldak, where everybody in town makes a living at Malik’s coal mine. Davut, and Malik’s daughter, Gulfem, begin a relationship with hate, but it eventually turns into something else. Romance Yesilcam follows Semih Ateş in his two goals: to make a blockbuster movie without losing his new company and to win back his unforgettable ex-wife, famous actress Mine Cansu. In Deeply, Deniz and Barış’s unbridled love story is sometimes sunny, sometimes stormy, sometimes possible, often impossible. Adela centers on sisters Adela and Andreea who were raised by their parents, Nuti and Mitu. One day, Adela’s biological grandfather decides to repair his past mistakes. In doing so, Adela’s secret identity will be revealed. In Forbidden Fruit, sisters Yıldız’s and Zeynep’s lives will take an unexpected turn when socialite Ender asks Yildiz to seduce her husband.