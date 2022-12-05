Closing the Year With the Rising Sun

December. The month of Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s Eve. But also the World Cup finals in Qatar, and summer/winter vacations (depending on the latitude). It’s also the month that will see the last edition of VideoAge that’ll be published in 2022.

The Issue recaps this year’s international TV scene, and previews what’s ahead for the industry. Since we know that the sun rises in the east (symbolizing a bright future), it’s only appropriate that VideoAge closes the year of the Tiger (in the Chinese calendar) with the Asia TV Forum and Market in Singapore.

Prepare yourself to read 10 fascinating stories that cover Asian and Latin American television, plus a piece about films adapted from books, a book review about a film director, and articles galore about TV markets — in particular about the recently concluded MIP Cancun and the saga surrounding what is going to be the next NATPE Miami market… now that NATPE Miami is gone.

One of the front cover stories is about the insights (or lack thereof) of the Parrot Analytics company. Another front cover story gives a pan-Asian view of the TV industry from the executive director of the Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association.

Then there is the part that most readers love to hate, the My2¢ editorial, which, this time around, decries the loss of TV engineers who were crucial to content sales.

