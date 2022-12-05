Bomanbridge Content Highlights

Bomanbridge Media specializes in content distribution, deficit finance, and co-production. The production and distribution company brings premium programming to the global media market, such as travel adventure series The Great Wall with Ash Dykes. This epic expedition documents Ash’s ambitious journey as he overcomes the treacherous terrain of the Great Wall of China through action-packed adventures. Documentary A Game of Secrets explores when in fall 2015 an obscure website named Football Leaks started revealing highly confidential contracts, evidence of the blackmailing of referees, and shady deals and systematic fraud in the football industry. Hosted by actress, producer and television host Vivica A. Fox, The Interrogation Room (pictured) takes a unique look at the battle of wits between police and suspects in some of the most disturbing U.S. and U.K. criminal cases in recent years. With gripping characters, stunning wildlife cinematography and storytelling of the highest caliber, Valley of the Bears shares what it’s like to live with an incredible and unpredictable apex predator. Campus Go showcases dance clubs from across China where groups battle for their dreams, competing for the title of “The Best University Dance Club.”

