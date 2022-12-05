ATV Content Highlights

ATV offers a wide array of popular Turkish drama programming. In A Little Sunshine (pictured), Hakan and Elif were a happy couple until one day Hakan’s accident showed all the lies. Elif will take Güneş under her wings with the support of Fırat, and their story begins. The Father follows Cezayir Türk, a secret service assassin, who fakes his own death for the sake of his family and the government. He starts a new life, but everything starts to fall apart when he is forced to return to Istanbul. For My Family revolves around Kadir and his three younger siblings face the sudden death of their parents. Despite poverty and homelessness, they always stick together through every heartbroken truth and situation. The Ottoman depicts the power struggle between Osman and his uncle Dündar over the Kayı tribe. The young and brave Osman will fight to defeat his enemies and empower the Kayı tribe in Anatolia. In Destan, Akkız swore to take revenge on Alpagu Khan, who killed Akkiz’s father and his oldest son Batuga’s mother. A new legend begins with Batuga’s and Akkız’s meeting.

ATF Booth Number: K10