American Cinema International is an independent entertainment company that creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide. In Plus One At An Amish Wedding, April has the perfect life working as a doctor and recently met a handsome veterinarian named Jesse. On their six-month anniversary dinner, Jesse surprises April with a Paris trip, but plans change when Jesse is invited to his Amish brother’s wedding. It’s Christmas Again (pictured) follows Jake Young, who, after a skateboarding accident, experiences a life-changing effect when he transports back to Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. In A Very Bavarian Christmas, Holly must face fractured relationships, embarrassing misunderstandings, and countless hours of Christmas music back in Bavarian Falls. But she stumbles into the community she was searching for all along, and the very merry romance of a lifetime. A Royal Christmas Surprise follows up with Riley and Mandla as they prepare for their engagement party during the most wonderful time of year. Family drama arises when Mandla’s parents visit for the holidays.