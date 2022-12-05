ABS–CBN Corporation is involved in content creation and production for television, online and over-the-top platforms, cable, satellite, cinema, events and online radio for domestic and international markets. In romance 2 Good 2 Be True (pictured), a mechanic and a nurse are brought together by lies and deceit as they enter the world of a real estate magnate who is secretly battling an incurable disease. Family drama Flower of Evil follows a top detective and her team as they reopen the unsolved case of the mysterious serial killing that now involves someone very dear to her. A Family Affair sees a beautiful woman get involved in the lives of the richest family in her town, unraveling deep buried secrets from their past. In fantasy adventure Darna, a young woman needs to protect a magical artifact and find the courage to be a superhero. The Broken Marriage Vow shows how a seemingly perfect home gets shattered by broken trust and infidelity, bringing forth catastrophic effects into the lives of the couple, their son, and everyone else involved.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment