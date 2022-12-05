ABS-CBN Content Highlights

ABS–CBN Corporation is involved in content creation and production for television, online and over-the-top platforms, cable, satellite, cinema, events and online radio for domestic and international markets. In romance 2 Good 2 Be True (pictured), a mechanic and a nurse are brought together by lies and deceit as they enter the world of a real estate magnate who is secretly battling an incurable disease. Family drama Flower of Evil follows a top detective and her team as they reopen the unsolved case of the mysterious serial killing that now involves someone very dear to her. A Family Affair sees a beautiful woman get involved in the lives of the richest family in her town, unraveling deep buried secrets from their past. In fantasy adventure Darna, a young woman needs to protect a magical artifact and find the courage to be a superhero. The Broken Marriage Vow shows how a seemingly perfect home gets shattered by broken trust and infidelity, bringing forth catastrophic effects into the lives of the couple, their son, and everyone else involved.