France TV Distribution has sold the fifth season of Chronicles of the Sun to Belgium’s RTBF. The show will air on RTBF’s Tipik channel from December 5, 2022.
The long-running drama series chronicles the daily lives of over 50 characters — belonging to the Bastide, Estrela, Berville, Alami, and Levy families — in the city of Montpellier and surrounding areas.
Shot on location in the South of France and in the Vendargues studios, the daily episodes of the France Televisions-produced soap debuted on France 2 in 2018.
