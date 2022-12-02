France TV Sells ‘Chronicles of the Sun’ S5 to RTBF

France TV Distribution has sold the fifth season of Chronicles of the Sun to Belgium’s RTBF. The show will air on RTBF’s Tipik channel from December 5, 2022.

The long-running drama series chronicles the daily lives of over 50 characters — belonging to the Bastide, Estrela, Berville, Alami, and Levy families — in the city of Montpellier and surrounding areas.

Shot on location in the South of France and in the Vendargues studios, the daily episodes of the France Televisions-produced soap debuted on France 2 in 2018.