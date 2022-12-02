Docs on Groucho & Cavett, Saul Bellow on PBS Documentaries PV

PBS Documentaries Prime Video is debuting two new films from American Masters this month. The enduring friendship between legendary comedians Dick Cavett and Groucho Marx is featured in Groucho & Cavett, and Nobel Prize winner Saul Bellow’s impact on American literature is explored in The Adventures of Saul Bellow.

Groucho & Cavett (pictured) chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to The Dick Cavett Show and other rare recordings. The doc is streaming from December 27.

The Adventures of Saul Bellow is the first-ever major documentary on the writer, which illuminates how Bellow transformed modern literature and navigated through the issues of his time, including race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience. The doc is streaming from December 12.

The subscription rate for the channel is $3.99/month with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. Every purchase supports public television.