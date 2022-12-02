Bento Box and Boulder Media Sign Service Deal

FOX Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and Dublin-based animation studio Boulder Media have entered a multi-year production services agreement.

Boulder Media will provide production services to numerous primetime animated series housed under the Bento Box banner, including FOX’s upcoming comedies Krapopolis, from creator Dan Harmon, and Grimsburg, executive produced by and starring Jon Hamm. Both series are fully-owned by FOX Entertainment and distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

Boulder Media will also support production on third-party series and specials produced by Bento Box. In addition to the work with Bento Box, Boulder will continue to work with various other studios, with Chatrone representing them in that arena.