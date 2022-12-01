A Preview with Yeow Hui Leng, ATF Group Project Director

Water Cooler: What is the mood of the SE Asian TV community?

Yeow Hui Leng: The mood is upbeat, especially with the progressive opening of the various Asian markets starting Q2 this year. There is definitely a pent-up demand for face-to-face interactions after such a long time, and brands want to be present to show their commitment to the region and their partners.

WC: What has changed since 2019?

YHL: The growing appeal of Asian content on an international level sets the stage for a different ATF this time. Beyond buying and selling, attendees are looking to connect to pitch ideas, co-produce, and collaborate. The consumption of content during the pandemic, especially via the streamers, thrust quality productions such as Squid Game into the global spotlight and opened more doors for Asian creators.

WC: Asians are traditionally more adept with technology. Are they happy to go back to in-person meetings or are they more comfortable with virtual meetings?

YHL: While Asians are fast adopters of technology, Asia is also a region where relationships and trust matter. It is apparent that interactions and building relationships in person, especially with new connections, cannot be fully replicated with a digital edition. The fact that ATF is making such a strong in-person comeback shows the pent-up need to connect again. People, businesses, and dynamics have evolved over the last few years, so it’s extremely important to be present and show your commitment to the Asian market.

*Yeow Hui Leng (pictured above), is Group Project Director, Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF)