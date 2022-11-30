Humor at Berlinale Talents 2023

In its 21st edition, the Berlin International Film Festival’s talent development initiative is dedicated to humor in serious times and appeals to the strengthening and restorative powers of this universal human trait.

Christine Tröstrum and Florian Weghorn, the heads of Berlinale Talents, said about the initiative: “War and crisis demand our full commitment, and we stand in solidarity with the people who are risking their lives for freedom in Ukraine, Iran and elsewhere, including many alumni of Berlinale Talents. The Berlinale stands for active engagement, and with humor we emotionally strengthen this community and are able to connect with each other on the serious issues.”

The first guest in Berlinale Talents’ popular public program will be Ruben Östlund, whose stinging social satire Triangle of Sadness is currently both provoking and thrilling audiences in cinemas across the world.

Cheerful at first glance and complex in detail, illustrator Leandro Alzate and graphic designer Miriam Jacobi have interpreted the different dimensions of humor in warm colors with their key visual for the 2023 annual theme “You Must Be Joking – Humor in Serious Times”.

Berlinale Talents will take place from February 18 to 23, 2023 at the theatre HAU Hebbel am Ufer, Berlin. An important platform for emerging film professionals, the event offers 200 selected creatives from the fields of film and series networking opportunities and access to a global community of soon to be 10,000 talents. The initiative considers each of its 14 film disciplines and their representatives as equal in the artistic process, allowing this vision of a diverse and fair cultural industry to be a practical experience for all.