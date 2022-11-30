FOX Entertainment and McG Enter Broadcast Deal

FOX Entertainment and writer/producer/director McG (Supernatural, Lethal Weapon, We Are Marshall) have entered a broadcast direct development deal.

Under the agreement, McG and his production company, Wonderland Sound & Vision, will develop and produce drama series for FOX, which will own and distribute the programming created under the partnership.

“From The O.C. to Lethal Weapon, McG is an original talent who has made an indelible imprint on FOX,” said Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment. “Welcoming him and Wonderland back to the FOX team is a pleasure to announce because we know the possibilities for imaginative storytelling are limitless.”

McG has directed ten feature films and eight television pilots. His features, including Charlie’s Angels and Termination Salvation, have grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. McG is the executive producer of over 800 hours of prime-time network television, including The O.C. and Supernatural. His production company, Wonderland, is currently in production on three TV series: Not Dead Yet (ABC), True Lies (CBS), and Average Joe (BET+).