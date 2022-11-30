Bomanbridge Media Signs a Raft of Deals

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media has inked a number of sales deals to several broadcasters in key Asian markets.

Chinese streamer Youku has acquired seasons 3 and 4 of Canadian live-action series Dino Dana (pictured). Animax Asia has picked up Japanese anime titles Yo-Kai Watch Jam — Yo-Kai Academy: Close Encounters of the N Kind and Yo-Kai Academy Y the Movie: Can a Cat be a Hero. Further sales on the popular Yo-Kai franchise include to Astro Malaysia and FPT Vietnam.

Award-winning production Odo — following the adventures of a tiny owl who teaches young children about self-belief — premiered on HBO Max’s Cartoonito and has already been licensed to 151 countries, with the recent addition of Taiwanese broadcaster YoYo TV.

In Hong Kong, PCCW has picked up kids’ nature discovery series Kids Safari. In addition, Bomanbridge has repped Paramount’s CG action-adventure preschool series PAW Patrol, for broadcast on Thai Public Broadcasting, staging the first free-TV broadcast in the territory. Thai Public Broadcasting has also picked up 40 hours of content from technology-focused #KidsOnTech and wildlife documentary Monkeys and More: Our Closest Relative.

True ID Thailand has bought more than 10 hours of factual and sports content including Sabbatical Entertainment’s Qatar World Cup and PBS climate change documentary Earth Emergency .

Discovery+ has acquired over 110 hours of Indian culture and factual entertainment content from the In10 Media Network’s catalog, distributed globally by Bomanbridge Media. The deal includes EPIC channel original food series Raja Rasoi Aur Anya and wildlife conservation documentary Emerald Forest — The Return of the Tigers.

On the scripted front, Bomanbridge has closed a deal with India’s MX Player for a seven-hour package of scripted romantic comedy movies produced by Hallmark (deal brokered by Muse Entertainment); and GMA Philippines has acquired 30 hours of scripted romantic comedies including Flip the Romance and Unlocking Christmas.