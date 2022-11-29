Up the Ladder: Wildbrain

Canada-based WildBrain has appointed Jason Soh as Global Sales & Channels director, APAC, and Max Tang as senior manager, Content Partnerships, China. Based in Singapore, Soh will spearhead distribution sales outside of Greater China, reporting to Caroline Tyre, VP Global Sales & Rights Strategy, while Tang, based in Shanghai, will be responsible for expanding WildBrain’s distribution business within Greater China, reporting to Jianbo Wei, managing director, China.

Soh has over 20 years of experience in the industry, specializing in affiliate sales distribution, marketing and brand management, and sales operations across Asian markets. Prior to joining WildBrain, he was with Warner Bros. Discovery where he held a pivotal role driving revenue for subscription video and pay-TV.

Max Tang has more than 12 years of experience working in media and sales. Prior to joining WildBrain, he was with IPTV and OTT company BesTV and smart TV company Whaley, where he gained experience working within the entertainment industry.

Jason Soh and Caroline Tyre will be at the ATF market in Singapore to showcase Wildbrain’s slate of animation and live action programming, including new preschool series Teletubbies Let’s Go!