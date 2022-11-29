‘Chocolat’ to Be Adapted as French Language Series

Miramax TV and European studio Mediawan are co-developing a French-language series adaptation of Miramax’s box office hit Chocolat. Released by Miramax in 2000, Chocolat was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film, directed by Lasse Hallstrom and starring Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, and Judi Dench, grossed more than $152 million at the global box office.

Miramax TV and Mediawan-owned Atlantique Productions will reinvent the modern fairytale. The series will be shot in French and will take place in a small town in modern-day France, where a woman and her daughter settle down, disrupting the fragile social balance of the community.

Miramax’s global head of Television Marc Helwig and vice president of Television Development Mirsada Abdool Raman will lead the creative efforts for Miramax, with Mediawan Pictures’s COO Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Atlantique Productions general director Nathalie Perus leading for Mediawan. Studio heads Bill Block and Pierre-Antoine Capton will executive produce as well.

Photo courtesy of Miramax