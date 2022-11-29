ABS-CBN TV Series to Air in Malaysia

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN International Distribution is bringing three drama series to Malaysia on free-to-air TV channel TVS 122: Marry Me, Marry You, Betrayal (“Halik”), and On the Wings of Love, all subtitled in Bahasa Malaysia.

Drama/romcom series Marry Me, Marry You (currently airing on TVS 122) follows engaged lovers Camille and Andrei, who struggle to find a balance between their blossoming relationship and their families’ clashing personalities.

Airing soon is drama series Betrayal, top-billed by Jericho Rosales. Betrayal follows two couples whose lives are intertwined in a complicated series of affairs tainted by lust, temptation, betrayal, and revenge.

Also coming soon on the state-owned channel, is award-winning romcom On the Wings of Love. The series follows Clark and Leah, as they gradually fall in love with each after they are forced to marry so that Leah can legally stay in the U.S.

Other ABS-CBN programs that have aired in different territories recently include Brothers, Fists of Fate, New Beginnings, and La Vida Lena in Africa; the 2015 remake of The Promise in Latin America; The Blood Sisters in France’s overseas territories; and Mirabilia in Myanmar. Meanwhile, series A Mother’s Guilt and The Good Son have been adapted locally in Turkey.