Iranian Filmmaker Reza Dormishian Faces Exit Ban to Attend India’s Goa Fest

Iranian filmmaker Reza Dormishian, the producer of A Minor, a film directed by Dariush Mehrjui and slated to have its world premiere in the International competition category at the 53rd Goa Film Festival in India, has not been granted a permit to leave Iran to attend the festival.

Dormishian’s passport was confiscated at the airport, and he was referred to the court of law for prosecution. Throughout the recent nationwide protests in Iran, the filmmaker had shared various posts on his Instagram account to show support for the anti-government protestors.

Dormishian’s previous feature-length movies include Hatred, I’m Not Angry!, and No Choice, all films underwent censorship and have ben banned for years domestically.

A Minor tells the story of a woman who is torn between her free-thinking, music-lover daughter and her conservative husband. The International Goa Film Festival ran November 20-28.