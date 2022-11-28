Incendo and Tubi Announce ‘Terror Train 2’

Incendo and Fox Entertainment-owned Tubi have announced Terror Train 2, the second film of the franchise and sequel to the modernized remake. A Tubi Original, Terror Train 2 pays homage to the original 1980 film and will premiere on New Year’s Eve exclusively in the U.S. on Tubi and on Bell Media’s Crave in Canada.

In Terror Train 2, it has been over a year since a series of gruesome murders took the lives of multiple college seniors aboard the now infamous Terror Train. Alana (Robyn Alomar) is coerced to join The Magician (Tim Rozon) and other remaining survivors on a New Year’s Eve redemption ride aboard the very same train, where once again the terrified passengers fight to survive.

Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Slasher) return as the writing duo, as does director Philippe Gagnon (Amber Alert). Terror Train 2 is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh; executive producers are Graham Ludlow, Shari Segal, and Brook Peters.

Incendo will represent global distribution and Tubi is the commissioning U.S. licensee of the film.

Terror Train and Terror Train 2 were the initial projects greenlit under the Incendo & Tubi content partnership. Original film Marry F*** Kill, and The Amityville Curse, an adaptation of Hans Holzer’s iconic novel, were also announced as horror-themed partnership projects, both of which are in various stages of production.