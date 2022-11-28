ATF IP Accelerator’s Finalist Projects

The Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF) announced the finalist projects for its inaugural IP Accelerator, sponsored by and organized in partnership with 108 Media and the Southeast Asia Audio Visual Association (SAAVA).

108 Media is a global media investment firm based in the U.K. and Singapore focused on emerging markets and cross-cultural content solutions with seven offices across the globe. The Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA) is a non-profit organization that seeks to unify content producers from the region.

The following finalist projects were selected from a total of 101 submissions:

City of Darkness (China), Cucaracha (Singapore), Elevator (Philippines), Masters of the Universe (Singapore), Mind Tour Business (Singapore), O! The Anthology Series on Why Women Bleed (Singapore), Sound System Sanskrit (India), Taste of Mango (Thailand), The Boy in a Cage (Singapore), The Errand 2.0 (Singapore), The Red Butterfly (Singapore), The Renegades (Taiwan), The Supper Club: Malaysia (Malaysia), We Were Strangers Wandering Home (Philippines), Wine Lovers (Taiwan).

Asia TV Forum and Market will be held at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on December 7-9, 2022.