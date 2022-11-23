Prime Inks Deal with RAI Kids

Paris-based Prime Entertainment Group has signed a deal with RAI Kids for the animated movie Looking for Santa, produced by Prime’s sister company Folimage. Italy’s RAI Kids controls 2 free-to-air TV channels: RAI Yoyo and RAI Gulp.

The 26-minute film features ten-year-old William fighting loneliness in the mansion of his wealthy parents. Used to getting everything he wants, he asks for Santa Claus himself for Christmas. To fulfill his son’s desire, William’s father hires a hunter, who sets a trap for this exceptional prey, but will William’s selfish wish put an end to the magic of Christmas? The film concludes with the heart-warming message that it is love that is the most important gift there is.

Looking for Santa has most recently won two awards at the Animatou festival in Geneva, and has been part of the official selections at Buster Film Festival in Denmark, Lucas International Festival for Young Film Lovers in Frankfurt, Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, and Tokyo’s KINEKO International Film Festival, among others.