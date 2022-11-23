European Film Academy Unveils Excellence Awards Winners

The European Film Academy unveiled the eight winners of its Excellence Awards, honoring the different arts and crafts in film. Winners will receive their awards at the European Film Awards ceremony on December 10 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

The winners are as follows — European Cinematography: Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl

European Editing: Özcan Vardar & Eytan İpeker for Burning Days

European Production Design: Jim Clay for Belfast

European Costume Design: Charlotte Walter for Belfast

European Make-up & Hair: Heike Merker for All Quiet on the Western Front

European Original Score: Paweł Mykietyn for EO

European Sound: Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich & Florian Holzner for The Hole

European Visual Effects: Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller & Markus Frank for All Quiet on the Western Front

Winners were selected by a special eight-members jury, which included: Henrich Boráros (production designer, Czech Republic), Pascal Capitolin (sound designer, France), Jaime Cebrian (VFX supervisor, Spain), Charlotte Chang (make-up & hair artist, Germany), Christina Georgiou (composer, Cyprus), Magdalena Labuz (costume designer, Luxembourg), Sarah McTeigue (editor, Ireland/Italy), and Nathalie Pitters (cinematographer, UK).