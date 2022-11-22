International Emmy Winners at NYC Gala

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Emmys to television creators and performers from eight different countries including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand at the 50th International Emmy Awards gala held last night at the Hilton hotel in New York City.

Two special awards and 15 Emmy statues were presented by the International Academy during the evening. South Korean actor Song Joong-ki presented the Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group. Actors Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt presented the Founders Award to writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay.

The 15 winning International Emmy programs and performances are: Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (Arts Programming), Dougray Scott (Best Performance by an Actor), Lou de Laâge(Best Performance by an Actress), Sex Education – Season 3 (Comedy), Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation] (Documentary), Vigil (Drama Series), Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas (Kids: Animation), My Better World (Kids: Factual & Entertainment), KABAM! Kids: Live Action), Queen of Speed (Sports Documentary), Buscando A Frida (Non-English Language US Primetime Program), Love on the Spectrum- Season 2 (Non-Scripted Entertainment), Rūrangi (Short-Form Series), Yeonmo [The King’s Affection] (Telenovela) and Help (TV Movie/Mini-Series).

Dougray Scott accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as detective Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh’s Crime. Lou de Laâge accepted the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Eugenie in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball].