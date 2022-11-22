Ferly’s ‘Momolu & Friends’ on Wizz YouTube Channel

Finnish animation studio Ferly’s animated brand Momolu will feature on children’s YouTube channel Wizz. The Momolu & Friends series will also be available on ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX, from December onwards.

Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios will manage the social media channels for the brand. The activity will focus on sharing the Momolu content with young audiences in the English language. The brand is designed for young children with the intention of helping them to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges, and to work together to find solutions.

Wizz, run by Little Dot Studios, brings together a slate of preschool kids content, from the U.K. and around the world. Momolu & Friends joins shows such as Alphablocks, Baby Jake, Octonauts, Peter Rabbit, Woolly and Tig, Everything’s Rosie, and Numberblocks.