FAME Week Africa Announces 2023 Dates

FAME Week Africa comes back to Cape Town on September 4-6, 2023. The event will consist of the second edition of the MIP Africa content marketplace, plus the Cape Town International Animation Festival, Muziki Africa and Media & Entertainment Solutions Africa.

According to Martin Hiller, FAME Week Africa event director, attendance at the 2022 edition exceeded expectations, with eight events over three days, 4,563 prescheduled meetings, 1,653 attendees at the exhibition and MIP Africa Market, and over 5,000 attendees across all events.

Building on from the success of this year’s event, FAME Week Africa will be adding the MIP Africa Production Services Village to the exhibition floor. The village will showcase locations, destinations, translators, make-up, special effects, costume designers and set designers. The Muziki Africa Pavilion will provide a platform for those working with labels, recording studios, A&R repertoires, song writing and musical arrangement.