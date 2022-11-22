Berlinale 2023 to Honor Steven Spielberg

The Homage of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (February 16-26, 2023) will be devoted to U.S.-American director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg, who will also be presented with an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

A recipient of multiple Academy Awards, Spielberg is one of the world’s most renowned filmmakers. His work, consisting of over 100 films and series, is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years.

In 1998 Spielberg was awarded the Grand Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in recognition of his film Schindler’s List and his Shoah Foundation. In 2001, Queen Elizabeth II appointed him Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE). In 2015, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from sitting U.S. President Barack Obama.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams. Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work,” said the Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

Berlinale will screen Spielberg’s most recent film, The Fabelmans, an autobiographical work in which the director takes a very personal look back at his childhood years. Universal Pictures Germany will release the film in German theaters in March 2023.

Photo credit: Steven Spielberg © Brian Bowen Smith. Courtesy Amblin Partners