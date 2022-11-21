Dodi Al-Fayed Doc Commissioned for Channel 5, P+

Wonderhood Studios is in production on a feature documentary for Paramount+ and Channel 5, about of the life of Dodi Al-Fayed. Dodi: Last Days of a Playboy tells the story of a billionaire fighting the British establishment, a princess in conflict with the royal family, and a son who had failed to live up to his father’s expectations until the tragic summer of 1997.

With unprecedented access to Dodi’s former girlfriends, closest friends, business partners and Dodi’s inner circle, the 90-minute feature charts Dodi’s life from his early days as a child caught up in his parents’ separation, through a stint at Sandhurst at the behest of his father, and a career in Hollywood — to his final weeks in France.

Princess Diana’s close confidante Richard Kay offers a revelatory new insight into her relationship with Dodi and her state of mind hours before her tragic death.

Dodi: Last Days of a Playboy is a Wonderhood Studios production for Paramount+ and Channel 5, in association with All3Media International. It was ordered by Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor, Channel 5 & Paramount+