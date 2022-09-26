SPI Signs Outdoor Sport Channel Deal

SPI International (a Canal+ company) signed a comprehensive linear and on-demand multi-year distribution partnership deal with Outdoor Sport Channel. The deal enables SPI to distribute the channel in multiple formats — linear, FAST, or VOD — under the SPI portfolio via all of its international offices.

Outdoor Sport Channel features a vast array of outdoor, action, summer & winter sports programming including the latest international sports news. It offers live events, live short form clips, daily updates from all major sports leagues, sports interviews, previews, and behind-the-scenes specials from many sports events including Champions League, Nascar, Formula 1, Grand Prix Specials, and programming related to other disciplines.