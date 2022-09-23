SPI Partners with THEMA for Asia-Pacific Distribution

SPI International has signed a strategic alliance with THEMA — both companies are owned by Canal+ Group —for the distribution of SPI’s content portfolio in Asia-Pacific countries. The deal includes the following SPI’s channels: FilmBox Arthouse, Dizi, Gametoon, FunBox UHD, FightBox, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, 360 TuneBox, FashionBox, Erox, Eroxxx, as well as the FilmBox+ app and their related on-demand content. SPI’s content will be proposed as part of THEMA’s growing portfolio in the region.

SPI International is a global media company that operates more than 42 TV channels and multiple digital products across six continents.