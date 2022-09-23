‘Over My Dead Body’ To Be Screened At Chelsea Film Fest

Award-winning short film Over My Dead Body, directed by Meital Cohen Navarro, has been selected to be screened at the Chelsea Film Festival on October 16 in New York City. Director Navarro will be in attendance.

The feature follows a young Jewish Persian American woman who, after informing her parents that her fiancé is Muslim, has to decide between him and them.

Director Meital Cohen Navarro was born in Ramat HaSharon, Israel, the grandchild of Yemenite and Moroccan refugees. At age 15, she wrote and directed her first short film Happy New Year, which won the Wim Van Leer Young Filmmakers Competition at the International Jerusalem Film Festival. This led her to a successful career as a documentary filmmaker for the Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA).

Over My Dead Body has received over twenty awards and citations since it began the film festival circuit.