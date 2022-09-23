New Drama ‘The Father’ Debuts in Turkey

Atv’s new drama series The Father premiered in Turkey on September 20, reaching top primetime ratings in all categories: 8,23 ratings and 23,28 percent share in total audience category.

The drama series follows a secret service assassin who, after faking his own death, meets and falls in love with a beautiful doctor during an operation abroad. The series will be launched internationally at MIPCOM next month.

In other atv news, drama series Destan won the Best Serial Drama Award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, handed out during a ceremony at KBS Hall in Seoul on September 22.