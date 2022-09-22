Up The Ladder: SeaLight

Sydney-based factual prodco SeaLight Pictures has appointed Alasdair Dolan to the newly created position of head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. He will be responsible for optimising SeaLight’s industry partnerships with a focus on content development. Alasdair joins SeaLight from Flame Media Group where he was head of Business Development and External Relationships. Veteran ocean-loving factual producer Sarah Beard has also joined SeaLight as series producer. She is currently working on Secrets of the Octopus (for Nat Geo/Disney+), SeaLight’s latest doc series, executive produced by James Cameron.