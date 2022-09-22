TV5MONDEplus On Roku

TV5MONDE has signed a new distribution partnership to bring its premium streaming service TV5MONDEplus to Roku users in France, Germany, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S., with additional territories to launch soon.

TV5MONDEplus is the world’s largest streaming platform for French language content, featuring thousands of titles subtitled in up to six languages (Arabic, English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish, with more to come). It was developed with the support of TV5MONDE’s partners including SRC (Société Radio Canada), Télé Quebec, TV5 Québec Canada, RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse), RTBF (Radio Télévision Belge Francophone), France Télévisions and TV5MONDE SAS.

TV5MONDE is currently available in 422 millions homes and generates 60 million weekly viewers across 211 countries worldwide.