SMPTE Announces Honorees

SMPTE will honor industry luminaries and next-generation leaders at the SMPTE Awards Gala, which takes place during the SMPTE Media Technology Summit (to run on October 24-27), the Society’s first in-person conference since 2019. The Summit will wrap up with a gala and afterparty on October 27 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California.

This year’s Gala will be hosted by 2021 Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship Award recipient, musician, producer, and educational television host Monica Brighton. Brighton is currently the host and producer of That TVOkids Show on TVOKids, as well as host of educational music series Backyard Beats.

This year, 17 honors will be bestowed upon 38 individuals and organizations. Honorary Membership will be conferred on director Ang Lee (pictured) and Charles H. Jablonski.