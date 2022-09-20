Golden Globes To Return To NBC

The Golden Globe Awards will return on NBC in 2023, the broadcast is set for January 10, with a one-year commitment, the network announced. The show was cancelled in 2021 over diversity and ethics scandals.

The awards, voted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, return in time for the Globes’ 80th anniversary and will be available simultaneously online for the first time, on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Nominations will be announced on December 12. The ceremony will be held once again at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.