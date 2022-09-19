Queen’s Funeral: A Mass Media Event

The State funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II took place earlier today, as many as 4 billion viewers from 200 countries were expected to tune in. According to the BBC, the official broadcaster of the event, 213 full HD cameras and 14 OB trucks were used to cover the historic day.

The ceremony — which started at 11 am GMT — was held at Westminster Abbey in the presence of 2000 attendees, including about 100 heads of State (President Biden included).

In the U.S., ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC all sent anchors and correspondents onsite, while PBS simulcast the BBC’s uninterrupted coverage. In the U.K., no commercials were shown during the networks’ funeral coverage.