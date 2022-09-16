Sensei Chop Debuts First Doc

Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, documentary Thirst Trap, has launched this month on Tubi, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms. Accomplished music artist Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalaani, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua and Quintez Dixion.

Thirst Trap marks Chop’s first major film project, displaying his unique ability to combine his passion for rap with film.