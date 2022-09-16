San Sebastian Film Fest Is Underway

The 70th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival kicked off today with the screening of Alberto Rodriguez’s Modelo 77 (Prison 77), featuring Miguel Herran (Money Heist) as a young accountant who joins a group of prisoners demanding amnesty in the early years of Spain’s transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

A total of 17 films are competing in the official selection, to be judged by an international jury presided over by Argentine producer Matias Mosteirin (actress Glenn Close was supposed to serve as jury president but dropped out at the last minute for a family emergency).

French actress Juliette Binoche and Canadian director David Cronenberg will receive the prestigious Donostia Award for their career achievements, while festival winners will be announced at the closing gala ceremony on September 24. Hollywood stars scheduled to be in attendance include Penelope Cruz, Liam Neeson, and actor/director Olivia Wilde.

The industry component of the festival, which has been growing through the years, will highlight the launch of the new San Sebastian Festival Creative Investors’ Conference, co-organized with CAA Media Finance; the two-day event runs September 19-20.