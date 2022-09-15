Up The Ladder: GMA, eOne

GMA Network has appointed Oliver Victor B. Amoroso as acting head of the GMA News Group, effective October 16, 2022. Amoroso will oversee the Network’s News Group, which includes its on-air programs as well as its digital platform, GMA News Online. Concurrently, he will continue to function as first vice president and head of Regional TV and Synergy. Amoroso is in charge of the operations, business development, and content and production — including local news — of GMA Network’s regional arm, GMA Regional TV. As head of Synergy, he also leads the group that handles the network’s sports partnerships, including GMA’s coverage of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). GMA Synergy also produces local and international ticketed events.

Entertainment One (eOne) has hired Christine Diakos, who joins the company as vp, Development, Unscripted – Canada, Television. In her new role, Diakos will be responsible for the development, creation and pitching of non-scripted content, with a focus on lifestyle, reality and competition series. Prior to eOne, Diakos was svp of Production and Development at Big Coat Media.

Working alongside Diakos is Scott Boyd, who has been elevated to vp, Development, Unscripted and will oversee factual, true crime, and docuseries content. Boyd joined eOne in 2017 and quickly progressed to director of Development, steering such projects as Make it to the Moon (Discovery) and Arctic Vets (CBC).

Both Diakos and Boyd report to Jocelyn Hamilton, President – Canada, Television.