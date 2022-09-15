Exhibitors, Speakers, New Hires Set For AFM Return

The Independent Film & Television Alliance released initial details about the 43rd edition of the AFM, set to take place on November 1-6 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

225 companies have already registered as exhibitors, including sales, production and distribution companies, as well as international trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies.

Alongside the sales activity, the AFM is planning a full schedule of conferences: Opening Finance Conference “The Risk Takers” will bring Jason Cloth (Founder/CEO, Creative Wealth Media), Milan Popelka (COO, FilmNation), Laura Lewis (Founder, Rebelle Media), and Basil Iwanyk (Founder, Thunder Road Pictures) to the stage on November 2. The AFM Sessions will feature over 100 speakers across two stages inside the Loews Hotel.

In addition, IFTA has added two new executives to its team: Matthew Thompson and Catherine Girard-Cobb have been appointed to the newly created roles of co-managing directors, AFM, reporting to president & CEO Jean Prewitt.